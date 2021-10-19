The demand for gas sparks price increase in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– Drive up to any gas station and you’re bound to hear someone say “it’s getting harder to go back and forth to work, or just to have fun.”

For some residents, it can cost $65-75 to fill the gas tank, and it isn’t easy for them.

Here’s what burning that hole in your pocket.

According to Triple-A, a gallon of gasoline in Connecticut jumped from $2.17 last year to $3.45 as of today.

Experts say Crude Oil is the driving force behind this latest surge at the pumps.

“It accounts for about 50-60% of the price,” said Fran Mayko, a spokeswoman from Triple-A, N.E. ” So, right now it’s eclipsing $80 a barrel.”

Demand for gas is another reason for the increase. More people are behind the wheel returning to work as COVID-19 restrictions are lifting.

A recent decision by OPEC, “not” to increase production, is also to blame.

“As a result, the available supply of gasoline on the global market is starting to shrink as demand is going up,” said Mayko.

And here’s the impact across the state. Fairfield is being hit the hardest at $3.51 for regular gasoline. And at $3.40, Litchfield is not far behind.

But in this case, Newtown’s Law of Motion, whatever goes up, must come down, maybe your best defense.

“When crude oil prices hit maybe the $60 barrel mark, $70 a barrel mark we’re going to get some relief,” Mayko said.

But until then, Mayko says to do what you have to do to cut your prices. Maintain your car, inflate your tires, and slow down. That is the number one thing.