Thursday marks 2 years since 1-year-old Ansonia girl disappeared

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Thursday marks two years since a one-year-old from Ansonia went missing following her mother’s murder.

Ansonia officers responded to a home on Myrtle Avenue on Dec. 2, 2019, after 43-year-old Christine Holloway did not show up for work and her family had not heard from her.

Officers found Holloway dead and no sign of 1-year-old Vanessa Morales.

The child’s dad, Jose Morales, is charged with Holloway’s murder, and police said he was the last person seen with the girl.

