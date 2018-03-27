Today’s Connecticut Forecast

It has been a nasty mid-June day. It has felt more like mid-April with the breezy, damp and raw conditions continuing this evening and overnight. You will need a jacket but probably not the umbrella this evening, however a few more showers are expected overnight!! Friday is looking mostly dry, breezy and milder. We can’t rule out an isolated shower Friday. Saturday looks great and warmer!!!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy and chilly with passing showers. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: More clouds than sun with a chance of an isolated shower or two. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Saturday: Best day of the weekend! Plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Not a washout! Somewhat humid, highs in the 70s.

Monday and Tuesday: Showers and storms from time to time with high levels of humidity. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80 at the shore, mid 80s inland.

Wednesday: Passing showers or storms. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday: Passing clouds with highs near 80.

