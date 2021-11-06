TRAFFIC ALERT: I-91 SB closed in Meriden due to multi-vehicle crash

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Troopers are investigating a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 southbound in Meriden Saturday afternoon.

Responding troopers have reported serious injuries when arrived on the scene.

EMS, the local fire department, CSP C.A.R.S. Unit and CT DOT were also dispatched to the scene.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports that I-91 between exits 18 and 17 is shut down. All traffic is currently being diverted off of exit 18.

No further information has been given at this time.

