Trees, wires cause damages in Branford amid severe storm

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Trees have blocked off roads and crews are trying to bring back power to Branford residents after the storm on Saturday.

“It was like you know a big blow of wind and it was gone,” said John Caron of Branford.

That wind sent two trees onto Caron’s house and powerlines. He had just gotten home after a trip to the grocery store when out of nowhere, he and his wife heard a loud crash. And it’s just from the trees.

The winds were so strong that they destroyed fencing at one person’s house and blew pieces of it hundreds of feet away onto the Caron’s home.

Throughout the area of Branford and Guilford, you could find similar scenes of uprooted trees and downed powerlines.

On one street, it looked like a warzone where trees nearly took over an entire cul de sac, blocking access to a couple of homes in the neighborhood.

“It’s something that you don’t forget in 5 minutes,” said Caron.

In the nearly 50 years that Caron has lived in Branford, he’s never experienced a storm quite like this.

If there is a bright side to all of this, Caron is thankful no one got hurt.

“God helped me the way,” Caron said.

Caron now has two less trees to cut down.

“Let the wind go by and just go above the roof and leave my house alone,” he said.

Fire Chief of Branford told News 8 that the damages could have been much worse.