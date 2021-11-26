‘Trouble in Toyland’ report helps parents gauge toy-related risks

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Black Friday unofficially marks the start of the holiday shopping season, and public health and safety officials are warning parents about some toys that could be deadly to children.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal will be joined by representatives from Connecticut Children’s in Hartford at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss hazards in toys amid holiday season shopping.

The U.S. PIRG Education Fund’s 36th annual Trouble in Toyland report provides parents and gift buyers with a guide to protecting children from recalled toys, choking hazards, noisy toys, data security problems, and other toy-related dangers.

The CPSC estimates that emergency rooms treated 198,000 toy-related injuries in 2020. This is a notable decrease from toy-related injuries reported from 2013 to 2019 when injury reports ranged from 224,200 to 251,700 per year.

So far in 2021, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has recalled 13 toys.

Here are the main categories in this year’s report: