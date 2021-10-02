Two Connecticut veterans receive home repairs form House of Heroes CT

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– House of Heroes Connecticut announced two new projects that will provide no-cost home repairs for two residential veterans Saturday, Oct. 2.

Berlin’s 95-year-old veteran, Willie D’Amato, is a World War II Navy veteran and is one of the six New Britain D’Amato brothers to serve at the same time during World Word II.

50-year-old Frank Russo of Southington served three years in the Marines from 1991-1994. He currently suffers from chronic heart failure.

More than 40 volunteers are expected to be on hand for both projects.

HOHCT has provided homes for over 152 veterans since 2021. The project provides no-cost home repairs to military and public safety veterans and/or their surviving spouses who are disabled, living on a fixed income or facing other physical/financial struggles.