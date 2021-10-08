Two minors facing charges in connections to separate crashes in New Canaan

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (WTNH)– New Canaan Police recently arrested two minors who were involved in two motor vehicle crashes on Old Stamford Road.

On Sept. 5 at around 9:00 p.m., police responded to reports of two separate crashes that occurred within minutes of each other.

Police say that the first incident was a BMW was traveling southbound on Old Stamford Rd. The car went off the roadway, and hit two trees on the west side of the road.

Two passengers in the vehicle were transported to Norwalk ER by New Canaan EMS. The front seat passenger had to be extracted from the car by New Canaan Fire Department due to receiving a severe leg injury.

Reports say minutes after the crash on Old Stamford Rd., the second crash occurred. During the investigation, police say the driver of a Volkswagen lost control of the vehicle while traveling southbound and struck a tree. No individuals from this vehicle were taken to Norwalk ER.

As a result of the investigation, police issued arrest warrants for the two 17-year-olds who were driving.

The driver of the BMW is facing several charges including reckless driving, risk of injury to a minor, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Police charged the 17-year-old who was driving the Volkswagen with reckless driving, violating passenger restrictions on who are 16 or 17, passing in a no-passing zone, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Both 17-years-olds were released on a $20,000 bond each and are scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19.