University of CT doctors discusses the roles of women in STEM

(WTNH)– The Connecticut Technology Council (CTC) and Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT) will present the 17th annual Women of Innovation® awards on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at 5:00 p.m.

Associate Vice President for Research at the University of Connecticut Dr. Michelle Williams and Vice President for Research, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship at the University of Connecticut Dr. Radenka Maric both discuss their work in addressing disparities and broadening representation in STEM and higher education.

The awards event will be virtual on October 14 and will be emceed by our own News 8 Anchor/Reporter Sarah Cody. It’s FREE to tune in; reserve your space at womenofinnovation.org