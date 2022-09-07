HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — UPS plans to hire more than 1,300 workers in the Hartford area to help handle the holiday rush this season.

Holiday season volumes usually start rising in October and remain high into January.

In the Hartford area, the company is filling full- and part-time seasonal positions — primarily seasonal drivers, package handlers, and driver helpers. Seasonal drivers start at $21 per hour, with tractor-trailer drivers making as much as $35 per hour. Package handler starting wages range from $15 to $21 per hour.

UPS said nearly 35,000 seasonal employees across the country earned permanent positions after the 2021 holidays.

The company said its streamlined hiring process takes most hires only 25 minutes – from filling out an online application to getting an offer. Nearly 80% of seasonal positions do not require an interview.

UPS plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers for the holiday season across the country.

To learn more and apply, visit jobs-ups.com