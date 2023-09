NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A vehicle fire caused a lane closure on I-84 Thursday night in New Britain, according to the Department of Transportation.

The vehicle fire occurred around 9:24 p.m. on I-84 Eastbound between Exits 36 and 37. The right lane was closed due to the fire but has since been reopened.

It is unclear what caused the fire at this time, however, Connecticut State Police say there were no injuries reported.

News 8 is working to learn more about the fire.