Waterbury Police search for missing 15-year-old girl

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Police issued a silver alert Tuesday for a missing 15-year-old girl in Waterbury.

Nadesha Vega was last seen in the area of Norman Street on Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m., according to Waterbury Police.

Police describe Vega as a Hispanic female with brown eyes and brown hair. She is 5′ tall and weighs 130 lbs.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt and grey sweat pants and carrying a brown bag.

Anyone with information on Vega’s location is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Youth Division at (203) 574-6956 or Waterbury Police Dispatch at (203) 574-6911.