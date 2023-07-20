WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — West Hartford police are providing an update Thursday on a December 2022 hit-and-run that killed an 89-year-old pedestrian.

Police said Eugenia Yurovsky of West Hartford was struck and killed at the intersection of Whiting Lane and Boulevard around 5 p.m. She was declared dead at the scene, police said.

Police have been searching for the vehicle and driver, who fled from the scene. Authorities said the vehicle might be a white sedan.

