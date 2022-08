Conn. (WTNH) – It’s a summer specialty — farmers’ markets have been open across Connecticut this summer, though this week carries something a bit more special.

That’s because it’s National Farmers’ Market Week. People from around the state can fill their bags at their local market.

If you are wondering where to go, you’re in luck. Here’s a list of every farmer’s market in Connecticut, organized by town.

Andover

Wed, Sat, 4 PM – 7 PM

359 Route 6

Nov 5

Ansonia

Mon, Fri, 10 AM-1 PM

Railroad Ave

Nov 18



Ashford

Sunday, 10 AM-1PM

Corner Tremko Lane and RT 44

Nov 20



Bozrah

Friday, 4 PM- 7PM

45 Bozrah St.

Oct 14



Bridgeport- – East Side Market

Wednesday, 10 AM-2PM

752 East Main Street (Parking Lot)

Oct 26



Bridgeport- St. Vincent’s Farm Stand

Tues, 11:30 AM – 4 PM

2800 Main Street

Nov 29



Bridgeport

Saturday, 9:30 AM- 1:30 PM

Corner of Brooklawn Avenue & North Avenue

Oct 1



Bridgeport- Alliance’s Farmers Market

Fri, 10 AM – 2 PM

1070 Park Avenue

Oct 28



Bridgeport- Reservoir Community Farm

Sat, 10 AM – 2 PM

1469 Reservoir Ave (entrance on Yaremich Dr.)

Oct 29



Bridgeport-Downtown

Thurs, 10:30 AM – 2 PM

McLevy Green – 102 Bank Street

Oct 27



Bridgeport Farm Stand at Bridgeport Hospital

Thurs, 3:30PM – 4:30 PM

Mill Hill and Grant Street

Oct 13



Bridgeport- Black Rock

Sat, 9 AM – 1 PM

St. Ann’s Field 481 Brewster Street

Oct 15



Bristol

Sat, 10 AM – 1 PM

111 North Main Street, 2nd Floor

Oct 29



Brookfield

Mon, 3 PM – 6 PM

100 Pocono Rd

June 17 to Oct 21



Brooklyn Commons

Wed, 4 PM – 6 PM

574 Providence Road

Oct 26



Canton

Sun, 10 AM – 2 PM

4 Market St

June 12 to Oct 16



Colchester

Sun, 9 AM – 1 PM

97 Hayward Avenue

June 19 to Oct 16



Coventry

Sun, 10 AM – 1 PM

Hale Homestead, 2299 South Street

June 5 to Oct 30



Cromwell

Fri, 4 PM – 7 PM

1 River Rd

June 3 to Sept 30



Cromwell

Phoenix Farm

Sun, 10 AM – 5 PM

76 Nooks Hill Rd

July 8 to Dec 30



Danbury on the Green

Sat, 10 AM – 2 PM

National Place

June 25 to Oct 28



Darien

25 Old Kings Highway

June 8 to Nov 23



Durham

Thurs, 3 PM – 6:30 PM

30 Townhouse Road

April 7 to Oct 27



East Haddam

Sat, 3 PM – 6PM

90 Maple Avenue

June 18 to Aug 27



East Hartford

Fri, 9 AM – 12:30 PM

840 Main Street

July 8 to Oct 28



East Hartford – DeLuca Family Farm

Wed-Sun, 9 AM – 3 PM

711 Silver Lane

June 15 to Oct 31



East Haven

Sun, 8 AM – 12 PM

250 Main Street

June 12 to Oct 2



Ellington

Sat, 9 AM – 12 PM

Main St, Aror Park

May 7 to Oct 29



Enfield

Easy Pickin’s Orchard

Order online or call for hours

36 Bailey Road

July 1 to Nov 30



Griswold

Lakeview Farms

OPEN 7 days, 10 AM – 6:30 PM

15 Tabor Rd

July 2 to Nov 30



Groton

Tues, 3 PM – 6 PM

155 Meridian St

July 7 to Oct 25



Hartford Homestead Farmers’ Market

Wed, 11 AM – 4 PM

255 Homestead Ave

June 22 to Oct 12



Hartford- KNOX, Inc.

Mon, 11 AM – 2 PM

75 Laurel St

June 27 to Oct 31



Hartford- Broad Street

Thurs, 11 AM – 2 PM

Forge City Works, 539 Broad Street

June 2 to Oct 27



Hartford- Old State House

Fri, 10 AM – 2 PM

800 Main Street

July 1 to Oct 28



Hartford- North End

Wed, 9 AM – 12 PM

80 Coventry Street

June 29 to Oct 26



Hartford- West End

Tues, 4PM – 7 PM

385 Farmington Avenue

June 7 to Oct 25



Harwinton

Tues, 3 PM – 6:45 PM

276 Locust Rd

July 5 to Oct 18



Killingly

Sat, 9 AM – 12 PM

Killingly Library, 25 Westcott Road

May 7 to Oct 29



Lebanon

Sat, 9AM – 12 PM

579 Exeter Road

June 4 to Oct 15



Lisbon

Thurs, 3:30 PM – 6:30 PM

11 South Burnham Hwy

June 16 to Sept 15



Litchfield

Mon, Sat, 10 AM – 1 PM

Center School Parking Lot, Woodruff Lane

June 11 to Oct 15



Madison

Fri, 3 PM – 6 PM

26 Meeting House Lane

May 6 to Nov 18



Manchester

Sat, 8 AM – 12:30PM

1088 Main Street

July 9 to Oct 29



Mansfield

Sat, 3 PM – 5 PM

4 S Eaglevile Road

May 7 to Nov 19



Mansfield – Riverview Farm

Mon-Fri, 11:30 AM-5:30 PM

205 Crane Hill Road

July 1 to Oct 31



Meriden

Sat, 8:30 AM – 12PM

Meriden Green Park, State and Mill Street

July 9 to Oct 15



Middletown

Fri, 10 AM – 2 PM

Middletown City Hall, 245 deKoven Dr

June 17 to Oct 28



Middletown

Bogue Farms

OPEN 7 days, 9 AM – 6 PM

3704 River Road

May 1 to Oct 31



Milford- Walnut Beach

Thurs, 4 PM – 7 PM

74 Fairview Street

June 9 to Sept 15



Milford- Downtown

Sat, 8:30 AM – 12:30 PM

74 Fairview Street

June 11 to Oct 8



Monroe

Fri, 3 PM – 6 PM

7 Fan Hill Road

June 17 to Oct 21



Moosup – Dovehill Farm LLC

Mon- Fri, 10 AM – 4:30 PM

110 Plainfield Road

May 15 to Oct 31



New Canaan

Saturday, 10 AM – 2 PM

244 Elm St

April 23 to Nov 19



New Haven- Dixwell Q House

Wed, 3 PM – 6 PM

197 Dixwell Ave.

June 22 to ct 26



New Haven- Edgewood Park

Sun, 10 AM – 1 PM

378 West Rock Ave.

June 5 to Nov 20

cityseed.org/



New Haven- Wooster Square

Sat 9 AM – 1 PM

511 Chapel St.

April 2 to Dec 17



New Haven- Common Ground Mobile Market

Fri, 2:30 PM – 4:30 PM

Cornell Scott-Hill Health Center,428 Columbus Ave.

July 22 to Oct 28



New Haven- Common Ground Mobile Market

Wed, 3 PM – 5 PM

Fair Haven Public Library, 182 Grand Ave

July 20 to Nov 2



New Haven- Common Ground Mobile Market

Check website for additional stops

commongroundct.org/common-groundsmobile-market



New London- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital

Farm Stand

Fri, 3 PM – 6 PM

365 Montauck Ave

July 6 to Oct



New Milford

Mon, Sat, 9 AM – 12 PM

Town Green, Main St

May 7 to Nov 19



Newtown

Tues, 2 PM – 6:30 PM

Fairfield Hills Campus

June 21 to Nov 1



Niantic

Thurs, 3 PM – 6 PM

Methodist St Parking Lot

June 9 to Oct 13



Norwalk- Rainbow Plaza

Wed, 11 AM – 3 PM

205 Main Street

June 7 to Oct 26



Norwich- Downtown

Wed, 10AM – 2 PM

Howard T Brown Park, 100 Chelsea Ave

July 6 to Oct 26



Old Saybrook

Wed, Sat, 9 AM – 12:30 PM

210 Main Street

June 18 to Oct 29



Orange

Thurs, 3:30 PM – 7 PM

525 Orange Center Rd

June 30 to Sept 29



Plainfield

Tues, 4 PM – 6 PM

Early Childhood Center, 651 Norwich Road

June 14 to Oct 25



Putnam- Monday Market

Mon, 3:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Riverview Marketplace, 18 Kennedy Drive

May 2 to Oct 31



Putnam- Saturday Market

Sat, 10 AM – 1PM

18 Kennedy Drive

June 4 to Oct 29



Rocky Hill

Mon, Wed, 4 PM – 7 PM

376 Elm Street

June 22 to Sept 7



Sandy Hook – Shortts Farm, Inc

Wed- Mon, 10 AM – 5:30 PM

52A Riverside Road

April 20 to Nov 16



Scotland

Wed, 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM

Intersection of RTS 14 & 97

May 25 to Oct 26



Seymour

Tues, 12 PM – 6 PM

20 Pine St

May 17 to Oct 25



Shelton

Sat, 9 AM – 12 PM

126 East Village Road

May 28 to Oct 29



South Windsor

Saturday, 9 AM-12 PM

220 Nevers Rd.

June 4 to Oct 8



South Glastonbury – Killam & Bassette Farmstead, LLC

OPEN 7 days, 9 AM-6:30 PM

220 Nevers Rd.

Jan 2 to Dec 31



Stafford

Fri, 4 PM – 7 PM

51 Old Springfield Road

May 27 to Sept 16



Stafford – Carr Family Farm

OPEN 7 days, 8 AM – 7 PM

6 Gulf Road

April 2 to Oct 30



Stratford- Paradise Green

Mon, 2 PM – 6 PM

121 Huntington Road

June 13 to Oct 24



Suffield

Sat, 9 AM – 12 PM

High Street – South Green

June 18 to Oct 8



Thomaston – Twin Pines Farm

Tues- Fri, 9 AM – 4 PM

121 Blakeman Road

May 1 to Dec 30



Tolland

Sun, 10 AM – 12 PM

The Country Butcher, 1032 Tolland Stage Rd

May 7 to Nov 19



Torrington- Tuesday Market

Tues, 3 PM – 6 PM

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles St

July 5 to Oct 18



Torrington- Saturday Market

Sat, 10 AM – 1 PM

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 837 Charles St

June 11 to Oct 29



Voluntown

Sun, 10AM – 1 PM

195 Main St.

July 10 to Oct 9



Wallingford

Sat, 9 AM – 12 PM

78 S. Elm Street

May 7 to Oct 29



Wallingford – Farmer Joe’s Garden

OPEN 7 days, 9 AM – 6 PM

109 Leigus Road

April 8 to Oct 23



Waterbury- on the Green

Thursday- Time TBD

Waterbury Green

Please refer to website for more information

brasscityharvestwaterbury.com

Waterbury- Senior Center Market

Tuesday- Time TBD

1985 East Main ST

Please refer to website for more information

brasscityharvestwaterbury.com

Watertown

Sun, 10 AM – 1PM

Town Garage, 690 Thomaston Rd.

June 26 to Oct 9



West Hartford

Tues, 9 AM – 11 AM

Municipal Parking, 125 LaSalle Road

June 15 to Sept 28



West Hartford- Blue Back

Sun, 10 AM – 1 PM

50 S. Main St

June 19 to Oct 23



West Hartford

Sat, 9 AM – 1PM

Municipal Parking, 125 LaSalle Road

May 7 to Dec 17



West Haven

Thurs, Sat, 10 AM-3 PM

193 Captain Thomas Blvd

July 7 to Oct 23



Westbrook

Fri, 10 AM – 1 PM

314 Flat Rock Pl

June 4 to Oct 1



Wethersfield

Thurs, 3 PM – 6 PM

220 Hartford Ave

June 2 to Oct 13



Willimantic

Sat, 8 AM – 12 PM

28 Bridge Street

May 28 to Oct 29



Windsor

Newgate Farms

Tues, 11 AM – 4 PM

740 Prospect Hill Road

June 15 to Oct 12



Windsor – Stefan Farms

Sat, 12 PM – 3 PM

251 Matianuck Ave

July 2 to Oct 29