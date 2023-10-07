EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – An East Hartford man has died due to injuries sustained in the I-84 wrong-way accident that occurred around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

State police reported that the deceased, Westley Clemente-fuentes, 30, of East Hartford, was traveling in the wrong direction on I-84 when his vehicle collided with a concrete barrier in the left lane.

Clemente-fuentes then exited his car and was fatally struck by a separate vehicle that was traveling in the left lane, said state police. The victim was transported to Harford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver who struck Clemente-fuentes fled the scene, but was later found and displayed signs of impairment consistent with being under the influence of either drugs or alcohol, said state police.

This incident is still under investigation.