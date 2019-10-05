‘Michelle’s House’ opens, hopes to help those with sickle cell

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven is now home to a new community center that has one goal in mind: to help those with sickle cell — a group of disorders that cause red blood cells to become misshapen and break down.

“Michelle’s House” had its grand opening on Friday. It will help with the educational need of those with the disease.

“It means that we are finally being seen and being heard by the community,” said Frank Tavarez, a sickle cell survivor. “We know this is something that will provide us with tremendous support that has been lacking for so many years.”

The center is located at 389 Chapel St.

