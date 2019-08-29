Travelers fly to Hartford from Puerto Rico to avoid Hurricane Dorian

Hartford, Conn. (WTNH) — People in Connecticut are concerned about loved ones in Puerto Rico. A plane full of people from the island landed at Bradley Airport Wednesday afternoon.

Passengers told News 8 they’re keeping a close eye on the storm and glad to be out of the hurricane zone.

Related: Help still needed nearly two years after Hurricane Maria

The wind is picking up on the island; the rain starting to get harder. And after what happened with Hurricane Maria, they are glad to be here in Connecticut.

For some traveling back to Hartford it’s bittersweet because they left some friends and family back on Puerto Rico. They hope their families fare well and the storm passes through without much damage.

News 8’s Bob Wilson will have the full story tonight on News 8 at 10p and 11p.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.