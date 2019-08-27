UPDATE: Wheelchair-bound boy in Waterbury gets new ramp

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury mom was shocked Monday morning when she discovered something missing — her son, Anthony’s, wheelchair ramp was stolen from their house right before the first day of school.

“It’s really heartbreaking,” said Marissa Benjamin, Anthony’s mother, “a lot of people know my son is in a wheelchair, they see the struggle and everything.”

Related: Ramp stolen from wheel-chair bound boy in Waterbury

In the past 24 hours, the story has taken a turn for the better.

“You know that there’s gotta be good people in the world, but you wake up and get all these calls and people who don’t know anything about you at all just being so caring and compassionate and wanna help out and it’s awesome.” – Marissa Benjamin

Since their story aired on News 8, the Benjamin family has received an outpouring of support from the Waterbury community and beyond. This newsroom has received countless calls and emails from viewers who just want to help the family out.

Calls, texts and messages on social media offering to help the family replace what was taken.

“The Mayor’s office actually sent over carpenters and they’re going to build a permanent ramp attached to the house,” Benjamin said.

Anthony has muscular distrophy and requires a wheelchair — and that ramp to get in and out of his home.

Benjamin said in the meantime, a neighbor brought over another ramp. She said she’s overwhelmed by the support she’s seen from her community.

“When you see everybody come together,” Benjamin said while holding back tears, “it’s just good to see that people in Waterbury really do care.”

