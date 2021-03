NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) -- Police are investigating a string of car break-ins. At least 20. and a lot of the cars were locked; the windows smashed in. It happened early Thursday morning at apartment complexes off the Berlin Turnpike.

Violated, disgusted and, inconvenienced. Those are the words used to describe the frustration from people who walked out to their cars this morning and had to deal with a big mess.