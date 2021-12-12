VIDEO: Unoccupied car rolls down hill, jumps fence in Watertown neighborhood

by: Hannah St. Jean,

Posted: / Updated:

WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A car owner was charged with an infraction after leaving their vehicle unoccupied without the brake on in a parking lot late Saturday morning.

At about 11:00 a.m., the Watertown Police Department was called to the scene of a crash involving an unoccupied car that had rolled down a hill.

The car was initially parked on Academy Hill, rolled down the hill, and jumped the curb and a fence. It landed on Main Street by Echo Lake Road, about 20 feet below the parking lot on Academy Hill.

No other cars were in the area and there were no injuries reported. The owner of the car was issued an infraction for failure to set the parking brake.

VIDEO: Car rolls down hill, jumps fence in Watertown neighborhood - courtesy: Watertown PD

