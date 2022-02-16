At 3:45 p.m., state police tweeted Route 8 north and south in the area of Exit 21 were shut down due to a crash involving serious injuries.

While two cars were traveling northbound on Route 8 a car veered into the center median, struck a metal beam guardrail continued and moved into the travel lines. The car then swiped one vehicle causing it to sideswipe a different vehicle.

All vehicles sustained damage and had to be towed at the scene. The two drivers who were hit obtained minor injuries, while the other operator sustained serious injuries and were transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

The collision remains under investigation. The Connecticut State Police are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact TPR Atwood of Conncicut State Police Troop ‘I’at 203-393-4200 or at Peter.Atwood@ct.gov.

