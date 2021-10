NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash involving three vehicles that caused the left lane to close on Route 15 southbound in New Haven Monday night has been cleared.

In a video sent to News 8 by a viewer, a car can be seen on fire in the area of the crash.

CREDIT: Ed Thorndike

The crash happened between Exits 60 and 59, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation.