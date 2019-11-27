AAA estimates 2 million New Englanders set to hit the road for Thanksgiving Travel

NEW HAVEN, CT (WTNH) — AAA says drivers can expect the most Thanksgiving traffic to be on Wednesday evening during rush hour.

Officials say this week will have the highest travel volume on record since 2005.

AAA tells News 8 gas prices are down eighteen cents from last year in Connecticut alone, adding to the projection travel congestion.

“Pack your patience and understand that everyone is trying to get to Granny’s for pumpkin pie because Thanksgiving, the very nature of it, is one of family and friends. So know that people will be on the road and you have to understand that.” – Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast

Mayko says the best time to hit the road is either early in the morning or late at night.

“Most likely Sunday will be the busiest day in terms of leaving your family and friends,” Mayko explains. “Most folks like to leave mid-day, which again is going to contribute to greater congestion on the roadway.”

AAA also warns drivers to be safe on the road and buckle up.

“Don’t drive distracted or impaired. In recent years, Thanksgiving has become a party holiday, most of us don’t think of it as a party holiday, but usually people are off for 4 days and Wednesday is usually known as ‘Black out Wednesday’ or ‘Drinksgiving’.” – Fran Mayko, AAA Northeast

Connecticut State Police will be out in full force this week to ensure drivers are following the rules of the road.