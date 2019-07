WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Officials were on the scene of a car accident on I-91 Southbound between Exits 17 and 15 Saturday morning. The accident has been cleared, but residual delays backup to Exit 19.

News 8 video footage shows Lifestar on the scene. The number of injuries are not known at this time.

The accident was reported at 10:05 a.m.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.