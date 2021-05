PORTLAND/MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Arrigoni Bridge is closed in both directions Sunday due to an incident that occurred in Southington, police say.

Middletown Police tell News 8, the bridge will be closed for a short time for the investigation.

The Arrigoni Bridge connects Middletown and Portland, CT.

This is breaking news. Stay tuned to WTNH.com for the latest information as it becomes available.