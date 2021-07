BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Berlin Turnpike Northbound at New Park Dr. is currently closed due to a crash involving three cars. Berlin police have confirmed that one car has rolled over.

Emergency vehicles were on the scene and 9 people were transported to the hospital. Plan your route accordingly and avoid the area

