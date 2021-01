NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– The Berlin Turnpike is closed at Pane Road in Newington after a serious overturned tractor-trailer truck crash Wednesday afternoon.

Update: The Berlin Tpke is completely closed at Pane Rd due to a serious MVA. — Newington CT Police (@NewingtonPolice) January 20, 2021

State Police report that Route 15 northbound is closed.

Truck Accident: NEWINGTON – Route 15 northbound CLOSED at Pane Rd because of Truck Accident (Overturned Tractor Tr.). Reported… — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) January 20, 2021

No word on injuries or the cause of the accident.

