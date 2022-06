ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — A bus fire in Rocky Hill closed down I-91 southbound Wednesday morning.

According to Connecticut State Police, there is an unoccupied bus fire in the area of Exit 22. The right two lanes are currently closed.

No injuries were reported, and police urge drivers to avoid the area.



Photos courtesy CT Department of Transportation

