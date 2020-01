PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — CT DOT reports there is a motor vehicle crash on I-84 West in Plainville between Exits 53 and 33.

The right lane is closed.

Officials say only one car is involved and there are no injuries.

The incident was reported around 3:05 p.m. Saturday.

No word on when the crash scene will clear.

