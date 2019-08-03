Car accident on I-95 North in Guilford causes right lane closure, heavy delays

(WTNH)–State Police have confirmed officials are responding to a car crash on I-95 between Exits 57 and 58 in Guilford Saturday morning.

CT DOT reported the accident around 7:30 this morning.

State Police said the car went off the highway. Several officers and a tow truck are on the scene.

The right lane is closed and officials are periodically closing the left lane. Delays backup to Exit 54.

Any injuries have not been confirmed at this time. The cause of the crash is not known.

