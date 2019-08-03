Car accident on I-95 North in Guilford caused right lane closure, heavy delays

(WTNH)–State Police have confirmed officials responded to a car crash on I-95 between Exits 57 and 58 in Guilford Saturday morning.

CT DOT reported the accident around 7:30 this morning.

State Police said the car went off the highway. Several officers and a tow truck were on the scene.

The right lane was closed and officials were periodically closing the left lane. The scene has been cleared and there are residual delays at this time.

Any injuries have not been confirmed at this time. The cause of the crash is not known.

