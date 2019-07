(WTNH)–CT DOT reported a vehicle fire on I-91 Southbound in Middletown between Exits 20 and 19 Saturday.

Delays backed up to Exit 22N, nearly 4 miles away from the vehicle fire.

The right and center lanes were closed, but have since reopened.

The accident was reported at 1:04 p.m.

There are no known injuries. There is no known cause for the car fire.