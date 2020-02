NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH)– A car fire has closed part of Route 15 south in Norwalk on Wednesday morning.

The Department of Transporation reports that there is a vehicle fire on Route 15 South in Norwalk between Exits 41 and 40B. The right lane is closed.

NORWALK – RT15 Southbound CLOSED between Exits 41 and 40B because of car fire — Alyssa Rae Taglia (@AlyssaRaeTaglia) February 26, 2020

Drives should expect delays backed up to Exit 47 in Bridgeport.

It’s unclear if there are any injuries or what caused the car fire at this time.

