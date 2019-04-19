Traffic

Car fire on Route 8 South in Watertown between Exits 37 and 36, whole lanes now open

By:

Posted: Apr 18, 2019 09:52 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 18, 2019 10:39 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The Connecticut Department of Transportation reported a car fire on Route 8 Southbound in Watertown  between Exits 37 and 36. The left lane was originally the only lane open. Now, all the lanes are open.

This incident was reported at 9:12 p.m. Thursday evening.

There are no injuries. There is no known cause of the fire.

News 8 will update this page when updates become available.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

Join the Billion Step Challenge!
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Join the Billion Step Challenge!

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center