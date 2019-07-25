1  of  3
Car fire scene cleared on Route 72 westbound in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Officials are responding to a vehicle fire incident on Route 72 westbound Thursday morning.

According to DOT, first responders are on scene of a vehicle fire on Route 72 westbound between Exits 6 and 2. The scene has been cleared.

It’s unknown of the extent of injuries.

This is breaking news. Check back to WTNH.com for updates.

