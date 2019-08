(WTNH)–CT DOT reports there was a vehicle vs bus accident on I-91 Southbound in Rocky Hill between Exits 24 and 23.

The two left lanes were closed on I-91 South, and the left lane was closed on I-91 North, but all lanes are now cleared.

There is no word on any injuries or on the cause of the crash.

