WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A cement mixer truck rollover crash closed Route 15 Northbound in Wethersfield Friday morning.

According to the Wethersfield Police Department, the crash occurred on the North Berlin Tpke. around 8:15 a.m. Officers found a cement truck rolled over across the northbound lanes.

Police said there were no other cars involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Rt. 15 Northbound is closed from the Wells Road off-ramp to the area of Arrow Road.

The crash is being investigated while crews attempt to clear the roadway. Police said they expect clearing to be an extended process and urge the public to avoid the area, if possible.

