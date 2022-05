MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH)– Center Street is closed due to an early morning crash Sunday.

Police say the crash happened around 2:13 a.m. The road is closed between Thompson Road and Adams Street, according to police.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours due to downed power lines.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTNH.com and the News 8 app as we work to learn more information.