CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — I-84 Westbound is closed between Exits 26 and 25A due to a crash between two tractor trailers and a vehicle, leaving one person injured.

One of the tractor trailers is on a guard rail.

The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene, as the trailer may have a punctured tank.

According to police, a woman was injured as she exited her car on the highway. Those injures are minor.

A police cruiser was also struck.

Motorists should expect delays as I-84 is congested, with traffic extending for 1.3 miles.

See our live traffic map below: