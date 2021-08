Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Dept. of Transportation (DOT) reports that Interstate-395 south is closed in Norwich between Exits 13-11 due to a crash involving a motorcycle.

Connecticut State Police also report that one of the two lanes on the northbound side is closed.

No word on the cause of the crash. There is at least one serious injury, according to Connecticut State Police.

DOT reported the crash at around 6:20 a.m.

