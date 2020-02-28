Construction for rehabilitation of Arrigoni Bridge to begin

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Construction on the Arrigoni Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River, connecting Middletown and Portland, is set to begin.

Connecticut Department of Transportation workers will replace the bridge decks, superstructure steel upgrades and improve its overall structural capacity.

The project is scheduled to be complete on Feb. 25, 2022.

Lane closures are listed below:

  • Route 66 (Main Street): Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. – 9 a.m.
  • Route 66 (Washington Street): Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. – 9 a.m.
  • Route 17 (Hartford Avenue): Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. – 9 a.m.
  • Route 17 / 66: Monday – Friday from 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. – 9 a.m.
  • SR 545 (Washington Street): Monday – Friday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 6 a.m., Saturday and Sunday from 9 p.m. – 9 a.m.

More information can be found online.

