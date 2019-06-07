Construction project to close I-95 in Stamford again this weekend
Here's what you need to know to avoid traffic
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Interstate 95 in Stamford will be closed in both directions again this weekend. This is so the other half of the exit nine overpass can be replaced.
It happens again Friday night. Two major roads will be closed in Stamford, just like they were last weekend, and just like we told you a week ago, you want to avoid Stamford if you can starting Friday night.
Here we go again. The second half of the Stamford bridge replacement starts tonight. I-95 will be closed in both directions all weekend. pic.twitter.com/6bcXRtEU16— Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 7, 2019
The state is replacing the overpass that carries Route 1 over I-95 at Exit 9. They're using a process called Accelerated Bridge Construction or ABC. ABC sounds easy, but it's actually a very complicated process of building two 800-ton bridge spans along the side of the road, and moving each one into place over the course of a weekend.
WEB EXTRA: News 8's on scene of the construction project:
Instead of two years of construction taking out parts of the highway, this takes the whole highway out of commission for two weekends.
The way around it is very simple. You get off the off ramp at exit 9, stay straight and get right back on the exit 9 on ramp.
Related Content: Construction project to shut down I-95 in Stamford May 31–June 3 & June 7–June 10
Those ramps have been lined for two lanes of traffic. It's very simple, you're not going to get lost, but you are going to slow way down.
And normally when we tell you I-95 is shut down we would tell you to take Route 1, but it's the Route 1 bridge that is being replaced, so it's closed, too. They're going to shut Route 1 down in both directions at 6 p.m. Friday night. I-95 closes in both directions at 9 p.m.
WEB EXTRA: News 8's Kent Pierce walks you through the project
Everything stays closed until they are done. They promise that will be by 5 a.m. Monday. Last weekend they finished hours ahead of that.
They know what they're doing, they already did this once, but you should take the Merritt, or better yet, the train to avoid the traffic.
More Stories
-
- Trump suspends proposed tariffs on Mexico
- Connecticut opens investigation into Quest Diagnostics breach
- 2 Waterbury men apprehended for allegedly breaking into vacant Wolcott homes
- State's first hemp farmer is in Ledyard
- News 8's Meterologist Joe Furey visits Kaynor Tech in Waterbury
- 65th Infantry Regiment monument in New Britain vandalized
- Gun manufacturer Stag Arms leaving New Britain
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
Space enthusiasts and sky-watchers around the world are in for a treat as the largest planet in the solar system puts on a show in June.Read More »
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Mix of sun and clouds for Friday afternoon
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
- Tornadoes rake 2 Oklahoma cities, killing 2 and injuring 29
Don't Miss
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms…
The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Connecticut opens investigation into Quest Diagnostics breach
Connecticut is opening an investigation into a data breach that may have...Read More »
-
2 Waterbury men apprehended for allegedly breaking into vacant Wolcott homes
Two Waterbury men are locked up, accused of breaking into a vacant homes in...Read More »
-
State's first hemp farmer is in Ledyard
Recreational pot didn't pass in this legislative session but farmers in...Read More »
-
News 8's Meterologist Joe Furey visits Kaynor Tech in Waterbury
Joe's had a busy day at Kaynor Tech in Waterbury!Read More »
-
65th Infantry Regiment monument in New Britain vandalized
A New Britain monument honoring the 65th Infantry Regiment was vandalized...Read More »
Video Center
-
Search of Farmington home of estranged husband in missing mother case expanded
The search continues for a missing mother of five from New Canaan, while her estranged husband's girlfriend was spotted at an Avon hotel after speaking with investigators.Read More »
-
School bus crash with minor injuries closes road in Guilford
A school bus crash with minor injuries closed a road in Guilford on Friday morning.Read More »
-
Couple says they fell ill at Dominican Republic resort where 3 Americans died
A Colorado couple claims they fell ill at the same Dominican Republic resort where three Americans died just five days apart last month.Read More »