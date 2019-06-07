Construction project to close I-95 in Stamford again this weekend

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - Interstate 95 in Stamford will be closed in both directions again this weekend. This is so the other half of the exit nine overpass can be replaced.

It happens again Friday night. Two major roads will be closed in Stamford, just like they were last weekend, and just like we told you a week ago, you want to avoid Stamford if you can starting Friday night.

Here we go again. The second half of the Stamford bridge replacement starts tonight. I-95 will be closed in both directions all weekend. pic.twitter.com/6bcXRtEU16 — Kent Pierce (@kentpierce8) June 7, 2019

The state is replacing the overpass that carries Route 1 over I-95 at Exit 9. They're using a process called Accelerated Bridge Construction or ABC. ABC sounds easy, but it's actually a very complicated process of building two 800-ton bridge spans along the side of the road, and moving each one into place over the course of a weekend.

Instead of two years of construction taking out parts of the highway, this takes the whole highway out of commission for two weekends.

The way around it is very simple. You get off the off ramp at exit 9, stay straight and get right back on the exit 9 on ramp.

Those ramps have been lined for two lanes of traffic. It's very simple, you're not going to get lost, but you are going to slow way down.

And normally when we tell you I-95 is shut down we would tell you to take Route 1, but it's the Route 1 bridge that is being replaced, so it's closed, too. They're going to shut Route 1 down in both directions at 6 p.m. Friday night. I-95 closes in both directions at 9 p.m.

Everything stays closed until they are done. They promise that will be by 5 a.m. Monday. Last weekend they finished hours ahead of that.

They know what they're doing, they already did this once, but you should take the Merritt, or better yet, the train to avoid the traffic.