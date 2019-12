WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A construction project will close several lanes of the Route 8/I-84 Interchange in Waterbury.

Officials said the project will start Tuesday, Dec. 3. At the time, the right, southbound lane will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All three lanes will be opened from 3 p.m. for evening commuters. Then, the left lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The closures are expected to last three weeks.