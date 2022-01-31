Crash closes ramp to I-91 northbound from Route 20 in Windsor Locks

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) – A serious crash has closed down the ramp to I-91 northbound from Route 20 in Windsor Locks on Monday morning.

State Police said around 8:30 a.m., troopers were dispatched to the area of Route 20 at the entrance ramp to I-91 northbound in Windsor Locks. EMS and local fire departments were also dispatched to the area.

The driver of the car was trapped and needed to be extricated by responding officials. State police said the status of the person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

No additional information has been released at this time.

