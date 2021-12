WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer has closed several lanes of I-91 northbound in Wethersfield on Wednesday morning.

Connecticut State Police said the crash happened prior to exit 27. Three out of the four lanes were closed due to the accident.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

State police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

Stay tuned to News 8 for updates on this story.