WESTBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of Route 1 in Westbrook is shut down after a pedestrian was struck by a car Monday.

#CTTraffic RT 1 (Boston Post Rd.) at Linden Avenue, in Westbrook, is shut down for car vs pedestrian accident. Please seek alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 20, 2021

Route 1 is closed at Linden Avenue. State police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.