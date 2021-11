WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of I-95 north is closed in Waterford following a crash early Monday morning.

Connecticut State Police was advised of a tractor-trailer vs. pedestrian crash in the area of Exit 82A around 2 a.m. State Police said EMS was dispatched to the scene for reported serious injuries.

State Police said the area is shut down while they investigate the crash.

#CTTraffic I-95 northbound at Exit 82A, in Waterford, is shut down for a motor vehicle accident investigation. Please use alternate routes. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) November 8, 2021

State Police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.