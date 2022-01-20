Crash closes part of I-91 north in Rocky Hill

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — Part of I-91 north in Rocky Hill is closed due to a crash Thursday afternoon.

State police say the highway is closed between the Exit 22 off-ramp and the Route 9 north entrance ramp as they investigate the crash.

They are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation reports the highway is congested between Exits 20 and 23 because of a crash involving a tractor trailer and another vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

