Crash on I-84 East in Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Southington Fire Department is responding to a motor vehicle accident on I-84 East between Exits 31-32.

CT DOT says delays backup to Exit 28.

There are injuries, but no word on how many and how severe.

Officials are using the left lane and left shoulder to help clear to the crash.

News 8 will update this story as more information comes in.

