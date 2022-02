WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A crash has shut down all travel lanes on part of Route 15 south in Wallingford Monday afternoon.

According to state police, officers were advised of a crash on Route 15 south in the area of Exit 64 just before 3:30 p.m.

Traffic is currently getting by on the shoulder, state police said. They are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

State police said no injuries have been reported at this time.

